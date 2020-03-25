The Debate
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Gurdwara Attack In Kabul That Killed 11 People

Rest of the World News

The attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul, which killed at least 11 people, has now been claimed by the Islamic State, reported an intelligence group on March 25.

Islamic State

The attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul, which killed at least 11 people and left several injured, has now been claimed by the Islamic State, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

Read: Afghanistan: 11 People Killed After Gunmen Storm Gurdwara In Kabul

Read: 'Find The Perpetrators': Punjab CM Amarinder To Afghan Prez After Gurudwara Terror Attack

India condemns attack

Punjab's Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh requested Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to find out the perpetrators and look after the Sikh community. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to condemn the deadly attack and reminded about the atrocities inflicted on minority communities in some countries.

Read: Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack During Ashraf Ghani's Re-election Speech

Read: Al-Qaida And Islamic State Collaborate In West Africa Posing New Global Threat

(Image: Twitter / @HardeepSPuri)

