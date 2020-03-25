Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Gurdwara Attack In Kabul That Killed 11 People

The attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul, which killed at least 11 people and left several injured, has now been claimed by the Islamic State, reported an intelligence group. The gunmen and suicide bombers stormed the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at around 07:45 (local time) when 150 worshippers were inside the Sikh religious premise.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. The Taliban denied its involvement and its spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that they have no relation with the attack in Shor Bazar.

India condemns attack

Punjab's Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh requested Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to find out the perpetrators and look after the Sikh community. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to condemn the deadly attack and reminded about the atrocities inflicted on minority communities in some countries.

Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned. These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded. pic.twitter.com/yQM3u41dVI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 25, 2020

(Image: Twitter / @HardeepSPuri)