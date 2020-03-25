Afghanistan: 11 People Killed After Gunmen Storm Gurdwara In Kabul

As many as 11 people have reportedly been killed in an attack on Gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan after unknown gunmen and suicide bombers stormed Sikh religious premise. Afghanistan’s interior ministry said that the police arrived at the scene but the firing was continuing.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian has reportedly said that the defence forces have cordoned off the area and trying to counter-attack. Narindra Singh Khalsa, a minority Sikh parliamentarian, reportedly said that he was near the Gurdwara when the attack happened. According to the latest report, the attackers have not been identified yet and the operation is still on.

Continued violence in Afghanistan

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Afghanistan, an insider attack in the military base in southern Afghanistan killed at least two dozen security personnel last week. While the Afghan officials hinted a “connection” of attackers with the Taliban, the militant group did not claim responsibility for the attack.

In a video statement on March 19, acting Defence Minister Asadullah Khalid said that the Taliban has continued high level of violence despite the peace agreement. Khalid added that an active defence posture will reduce the restrictions on ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) and it will allow them to carry out operations against the Taliban plotting attacks against ANDSF.

(With inputs from agencies)