Israel Approves Construction Of 4,000 Houses In West Bank; Prompts Warning From Palestine

Israel is mulling approving plans to construct at least 4,000 ‘illegal’ settler homes in the occupied West Bank region. In a recent tweet, the country's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked stated that the Jewish regime is preparing the “construction of about 4,000 housing units, including the locality of Mitzpe Dani, which is especially important to me, which I have been accompanying for many years”. It is pertinent to note that West Bank has been a bone of contention between Israel and Palestine for years with both sides claiming sovereign rights over the 5,640 km2 of land (including East Jerusalem).

Israel occupied the territory from Arabs during the six-day war of 1967 and since then has built scores of settlements on the territory. At present, between 60,000 and 75000 settlers are living in the area. Notably, the United Nations - which Israel deems to favour Palestine- has passed several resolutions labelling the settlements as “illegal”.

If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement plans since US President Joe Biden assumed office in January last year. Meanwhile, Haaretz reported that the Civil Administration, a military body of Israel, is expected to meet on Thursday to advance 1,452 units and that another 2,536 units would be approved by defense minister Benny Gantz later, as reported by PBS. The announcement has also prompted a sharp resentment from the Palestinian Authority. Nabil Abu Rdeneh, the spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said the planned approvals would have “serious consequences on the ground” in an already tense West Bank.

Dream of Palestinian Independence

West Bank is a landlocked sliver of land which is bordered by Jordan and Isreal. While Israel occupied the area in 1967, Palestinians claim it to be their own. West Bank also includes the area of East Jerusalem, which is one of the key areas of contention owing to its religious importance. Palestinians have repeatedly highlighted that with a rising number of settlements in the West Bank, which have reached nearly 5000 by now, it has become increasingly difficult to achieve their dream of independence.

(Image: AP)