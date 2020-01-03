Israel Army On High-alert After US Kills Iran's Top Commander Soleimani

As the tensions between the United States and Iran escalate on January 3 after American troops killed one of its top commanders Qassem Soleimani, Israel has put its army on high alert. According to international media reports, Soleimani's death along with al-Muhandis's are potential turning points in the region and are expected to draw retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and US interests.

As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, along with six others. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

Israel's military has been put on heightened alert amid fears fueled by threats by Iran which indicate 'severe revenge' against Soleimani's killing. Iran could strike against US allies through Hezbollah to the north, or through Palestinian group Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Israel's foreign ministry along with its defence officials have announced a high-security alert at country's oversea delegations. Israel's defence minister reportedly summoned the country's military and security chiefs to Tel Aviv in the response to the killing by American troops. In addendum to that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly cut short his trip to Greece.

Iran warns US of 'repercussions'

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was 'martyred' in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating. Soon after, the advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

