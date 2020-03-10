Coronavirus: Israel Announces Two-week Self Quarantine For All Arrivals In The Country

Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly announced that anyone entering the country from abroad, including Israeli citizens and foreign nationals must self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. According to reports, the foreign nationals who are unable to demonstrate to Israeli border authorities that they will be able to self-quarantine for two weeks will be barred from entering the country.

READ: Greece Confirms 21 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Group Arriving From Israel

Joint military exercise cancelled

"After a day of difficult discussions, we have taken a decision: all those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation for 14 days," Netanyahu said in a video broadcast on his Twitter account.

"This is a difficult decision but it is essential to maintaining public health, which takes precedence over everything," he added, according to a statement.

The United States and Israel have also cancelled joint military exercise ‘Eagle Genesis’ in the wake of novel Coronavirus which has claimed more than 4000 lives globally. The US Central Command reportedly said that the decision was taken out of caution in the face of the evolving situation with the deadly COVID-19.

READ: Netanyahu Says Israel May Quarantine All Travellers Amid Coronavirus Scare

Hard Decision

As per reports, Israel could expand the list of countries from which returning travellers would have to quarantine themselves. Prime Minister Netanyahu said that it would be a 'hard decision' but a conclusion on the matter will be reached soon after consulting with the concerned members.

However, Israel's Health Ministry said that 39 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country so far. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 4 encouraged his countrymen to adopt 'Namaste' - the Indian way of greeting - instead of the normal handshakes one of the measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

(Pic Credit: AP)

(with inputs from agencies)

READ: US, Israel Cancel Joint Military Exercise 'Eagle Genesis' Amid Coronavirus Fear

READ: Netanyahu Encourages Israelis To Adopt 'Namaste' To Greet Amid Coronavirus Scare