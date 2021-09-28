Israel Assures It's Ready For Direct Talks With Palestine 'without Preconditions'

Just two days after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory or face repercussions, Israel on Monday took a step further and agreed to hold discussions without any preconditions. Israel's ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly session on Monday, said that his country was always in support of discussions with the Palestinian. However, he noted that Israel maintained preconditions that worked as the biggest hurdle in initiating conversation.

"We always call for directs talks with the Palestinian authority for years but without preconditions but they refuse," Erdan said when asked whether Israel is ready for direct talks with Palestine. "President [Mahmoud] Abbas has been continuing to boycott the state of Israel for years and years because he expects that all his demands will be accepted even before the first day of negotiations which cannot be accepted by the state of Israel," he stressed as per Sputnik. Further, Israel's ambassador to the United States asserted that Abbas was "not a real partner for peace and negotiations."

UN Secretary-General leaders to solve decade long Israel Palestine conflict

Speaking to the Russian state-owned news agency, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki had said that their country was ready to resume talks with the new leadership of Israel but, it was never initiated by the rival country. "The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership," said Maliki. Also, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to publicly highlight the "good intention" of Palestinian and also requested to highlight how Israeli officials were responsible for blocking the resumption of talks. Subsequently, Guterres, on 21 September, Tuesday, urged the leaders of Israel and Palestine to resume negotiations at the earliest.

No Peace with Palestine: Bennett

Earlier this month, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett had said he would not meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, given the latter’s decision to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court ( ICC). In March, the ICC announced an investigation into possible war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem on 13 June, 2014. Back then, Abbas had welcomed the probe asserting that it was long overdue, but the Zionist regime had refused to co-operate with former PM Benjamin Netanyahu, even terming it as an “attack on Israel”.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)