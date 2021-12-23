Israel Capable Of Attacking Iran’s Nuclear Programme Tomorrow, Says Next Air Force Chief

Israel could attack Iran’s nuclear programme “successfully tomorrow” if needed, major-general Tomer Bar, incoming commander of Israel’s Air Force, said. It is to mention that Israel has repeatedly said that Tehran is trying to develop nuclear weapons whereas Iran insists its nuclear programme is intended only for peaceful purposes. Now, speaking to Yediot Aharonot, Bar suggested that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will attack Tehran’s nuclear facilities should talk between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of negotiators fail.

"I have to assume it will happen in my life, and my shoulders are already getting ready for the burden of the responsibility. There is no way that we will operate there, 1,000kilometers from here, and I will return home without being able to say 'I completed the mission'", Tomer Bar told the newspaper as cited by Sputnik.

He further dismissed reports that a lack of funding was hindering IDF’s missions. He said that Israel has equipped itself with F-35s and has also procured thousands of Iron Dome interceptors for multi-layer defence. Bar also went on to touch upon the New York Time’s report, which said that the IS had rejected Israel’s request to speed up supplies of Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus refuelling aircraft. He said that he doesn’t know why the White House rejected Israel’s request. However, he stressed that he has not yet exhausted the possibility of getting at least two jets in advance.

Tensions between Israel-Iran

Meanwhile, previously as well Israel had warned that the military was boosting its preparations for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. In response, Iran had said that Israel is “doomed to termination” and that any move by Jerusalem against Tehran will expedite that demise. A top Iranian military brass has acknowledged that Israel is able to carry out strikes against Iran, however, he also noted that Tehran would win in an armed conflict.

It is to mention that the Israeli Air Force is expected to resume practising for a strike on Iran’s nuclear programme, Times of Israel reported. Earlier this year, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi had announced that he had instructed the military to begin drawing up fresh attack plans for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Last month, the Israeli government also reportedly allocated billions of shekels toward making those plans visible.