Israel Defence Force Uncovers Terrorist Group At Palestine's An-Najah National University

In a joint operation, Israel Defence Force (IDF) and Shin Bet found terrorist infrastructure at An-Najah National University, which is the largest Palestinian university, as per the reports of Jerusalem Post. IDF Spokesperson for Arab Media, Avichay Adraee announced on Tuesday that on campus in the city of Nablus, 11 Islamic Bloc student activists active in Hamas operations in Judea and Samaria were apprehended.

The spokesperson stated that the suspects were involved in the transfer of cash and arranging rallies in support of Hamas, as well as incitement efforts under the supervision and guidance of senior Hamas officials and also warned of students being recruited to Hamas by the Islamic Bloc, which persuades students into accepting Hamas' beliefs. The Islamic Bloc exhibited a willingness to collaborate with the terrorist organisation by paying for students' university tuition.

Terror activities included members from An-Najah University's Islamic Bloc

The spokesperson went on to say that in recent years, a number of terrorist cells with planned activities included members from An-Najah University's Islamic Bloc. An-Najah National University has 23,000 students and 11 faculties, making it the largest varsity in Palestine, according to Jerusalem Post. In the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Ranking for 2022, An-Najah University was placed first among Palestinian institutions, 11th in the Arab World.

Israeli security authorities are concerned that Hamas is gaining influence in the West Bank. Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), work together to combat Hamas and other Palestinian terror organisations. There has recently been an increase in violent conflicts between Palestinians and PA security officers in the West Bank, according to Times of Israel.

Israeli forces also apprehended top Hamas official Hassan Yousef

A few hundred Palestinians were spotted marching through the streets, calling the Palestinian security forces snitches for Israel, according to the Times of Israel. Shin Bet security organisation announced that Israeli forces also apprehended top Hamas official Hassan Yousef, one of the terror group's West Bank commanders, on Monday morning. Yousef has been in and out of Israeli jails for years and he was released in July after nearly a year behind bars without charges.

(Image: Twitter/@AvichayAdraee)