The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Israel Defense Ministry Denies 'significant Breakthrough' On Coronavirus Vaccine

Rest of the World News

Defense Ministry of Israel has reportedly denied a report that scientists in their country made a "significant breakthrough" in developing a Coronavirus vaccine

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Israel

Defense Ministry of Israel has reportedly denied a report that scientists in their country made a "significant breakthrough" in developing a Coronavirus vaccine. Earlier on March 11, Hebrew media cited unidentified officials and reportedly said that the scientists at the Ness Ziona-based institute, under the control of the Defense Ministry are expected to announce a vaccine in the coming days. According to news reports, the team made a “significant” breakthrough in understanding the virus but further tests would be carried out for months. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Israeli PM Netanyahu Dials 'friend' PM Modi

READ: Israeli President Urges Deadlocked Blocs To Consider Unity

Process to take some time

A spokesperson for the Defence Ministry reportedly said that the process would take some time. She reportedly said in a statement that presently there is no breakthrough in the efforts of the Israel Institute for Biological Research, to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 epidemic.

She further added that the activities of the institute are taking place within a stipulated framework which will require some time. According to Israeli news reports, she added that nearly 50 experienced scientists are currently working on the research and development of a new vaccine. 

READ: Coronavirus: Israel Announces Two-week Self Quarantine For All Arrivals In The Country

READ: Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Schools To Remain Closed Till March 31

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
REPUBLIC ACCESSES FORENSIC REPORT
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS FLIPS STANCE ON CAA
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Mumbai Central
MUMBAI CENTRAL TO BE RENAMED?
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Air India
AIR INDIA CANCELS FLIGHTS