Israel Defense Ministry Denies 'significant Breakthrough' On Coronavirus Vaccine

Defense Ministry of Israel has reportedly denied a report that scientists in their country made a "significant breakthrough" in developing a Coronavirus vaccine. Earlier on March 11, Hebrew media cited unidentified officials and reportedly said that the scientists at the Ness Ziona-based institute, under the control of the Defense Ministry are expected to announce a vaccine in the coming days. According to news reports, the team made a “significant” breakthrough in understanding the virus but further tests would be carried out for months.

Process to take some time

A spokesperson for the Defence Ministry reportedly said that the process would take some time. She reportedly said in a statement that presently there is no breakthrough in the efforts of the Israel Institute for Biological Research, to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 epidemic.

She further added that the activities of the institute are taking place within a stipulated framework which will require some time. According to Israeli news reports, she added that nearly 50 experienced scientists are currently working on the research and development of a new vaccine.

