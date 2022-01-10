Israel Faces 'flu Storm' As Omicron Cases Rise Amid Influenza Vaccine Reluctance: Report

In the wake of the emergence of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, Israel is witnessing, what is said by the doctors a "flu storm." Speaking to The Times of Israel, Professor Ran Nir-Paz, an infectious disease specialist in Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, raised concern over the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, adding that the so-called "twindemic effect" due to spike in influenza cases could overwhelm hospitals. Although Israel experienced an almost flu-free winter in 2021, the current situation compounded with COVID-19 has taken aghast turns as citizens are reluctant to get their shots against flu followed by apparent low efficacy of the vaccines administered in the last round.

"The major concern is there could be an unbearable burden on the medical system that could cost lives. It is not as pessimistic but realistic," Prof. Nir-Paz told The Times of Israel.

"Resources that the previously given to COVID alone would need to split between COVID and flu, and this food mean too much strain," he added.

Although, experts have claimed that there is no solid evidence yet on the outlook. During a press briefing last week, Prof. Ronni Gamzu stressed that the threat from influenza or a combined scare with COVID "is not a real big issue". However, Israel Health Ministry figures showed that since September at least 2,825 people, including 863 children and 181 pregnant women and new mothers, were hospitalised due to the flu.

More cases of flu than expected, subdued demand for flu shots: Israel health experts

Speaking to the publication, a spokesperson of Leumit, one of Israel's four healthcare providers, stated that the doctors are witnessing more cases of flu than expected in recent months. On the other hand, community health teams also informed that there is a significant drop of 32% in demand for flu vaccines. Among its 7,20,000 registered members only 75,000 came for flu vaccines in 2021 compared to 1 lakh last year, Leumit spokesperson said.

This is largely seen as citizens are ready to gamble their chance with flu. Dr Nir-Paz in his presser had stated that the flu cases are less due to social distancing. Explaining that the reason is psychological, he also added that "people are taking a gamble and thinking vaccines will protect against COVID-19 but they can take a chance with flu."

"We are at two-third to three-quarters of the usual immunization of previous years against flu for adults and children. And it is largely because the populations are tired. If you tell people to get immunized for flu people say ‘I’ll do it another time," said Prof. Amnon Lahad, head of the Jerusalem district for Clalit.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on Sunday warned that approximately more than 40% of the country’s total population is expected to get infected by Omicron. Stating that the intensity of the new strain is "at levels we haven't yet seen," he added, Omicron is likely to overwhelm hospitals despite the highest vaccination rates in the country.