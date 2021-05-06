Israel, India & UAE Reach One-of-a-kind Multilateral Robotic-solar Collaboration Agreement

In a first-of-its-kind cooperation agreement, Israel, India and the UAE have reached a trilateral partnership initiated by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) with an Israel-based company, Ecoppia, which is producing an innovative robotic solar cleaning technology in India for a landmark project in UAE. As per the official press release on May 6, the deal includes a multilateral collaboration with a leading global renewable energy partner of IFIICC. Ecoppia is a leading company in robotic solution for solar with its manufacturing base in India and over 2,700MW of global projects.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Ambassador of Israel to India Dr. Ron Malka, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor, UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, Ambassador of India to Israel who are founding patrons of IFIICC, along with Special Envoy for Energy Jonathan Miller congratulated Ecoppia’s CEO Jean Scemama and IFIICC Founder & Chairperson Merzi Sodawaterwala for this landmark achievement signed in UAE. The Israeli company’s innovative fully autonomous, water-free robots will allow the dusty as well as arid region to achieve maximum productivity while safeguarding the water resources.

The announcement of the trilateral agreement including India, UAE, Israel came as the Abraham Accords agreements were also reached between Israel and UAE that paved way for the enhancement of bilateral relations and business partnerships across the region. The official release by the Israeli mission in India also noted that India being friends with both Israel and UAE “is clearly the preferred partner to leverage the global potential of the UAE, Israel and India Trilateral.” Further Israel and India have “pegged the innovation and international business potential of the UAE, Israel and India Trilateral to be $110 billion by 2030.”

Israeli President on trilateral agreement

Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel and founding patron of IFIICC in his letter to IFIICC wrote “This belief in shared existence is the legacy I received from my father, and this spirit and belief is what I see in the peace agreements, the Abraham Accords, reached between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain. I also see this spirit and belief in your work together to foster business links that are based on understanding and friendship among the peoples of the region.”