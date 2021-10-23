Israel: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By Gunmen At Tel Aviv's Jaffa Port

In a harrowing incident, a man was shot in broad daylight with live ammunition in front of the bystanders in Israel’s Jaffa, a neighbourhood of Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel reported. Aged 40, the victim identified as Abed Qazaz, was shot at after a long chase through the port’s parking lot by unidentified gunmen, who later shot ten rounds of gunfire after the man plunged into the sea to escape the brutality, eyewitnesses told the Ynet news. The victim, who was later pulled out by the police was identified as a known criminal who was a resident of the area, a law enforcement official said in a statement to the agencies. At the time he was recovered from the sea with his injuries, he was unconscious, said the police. He was later treated at a nearby COVID-19 facility by the medics.

“While we were at the nearby coronavirus testing facility, we heard gunshots, and we ran in that direction, where [passersby] showed us near the pier a man around 40 years old in the water,” Magen David Adom, a medic was quoted saying by The Times of Israel. He informed that the man brought to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, succumbed to his wounds hours later.

The victim’s death was declared by medical staff shortly afterward, the staff said. According to Channel 12 news, the daylight shooting took place at the port which is a popular entertainment center where kids and families generally visit to spend time during the weekends. At the time the man was chased with guns, a group of children was participating in activities nearby, the channel reported. “Someone got out of a vehicle, followed by two masked men, who shot him. The promenade was full of people,” an eyewitness further said in a statement to the local media corp. The Israeli police launched an official probe into the incident to determine the events that led to the shooting. No immediate arrests were made.

Random shooting at Mexico bar kills six

In Mexico, similarly, at least six people were shot dead just outside a bar in the western state of Michoacan, and two others were wounded after some men opened gunfire, Associated Press reported. The state prosecutors’ office said that three of the victims died at the scene in the state capital of Morelia, and the other three men who were rushed to the local hospital succumbed to their wounds hours later. There was no information on the others that may have been hurt during the shooting incident. The attackers managed to escape after the incident, but apparently left behind two vehicles that was seized by the police for investigation.