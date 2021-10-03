Israel Minister Benny Gantz In Support Of 'two-state' Solution With Palestine: Report

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz reportedly told Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that he supports the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, while also suggesting that a major peace initiative was unlikely under the new government, Israeli TV reported on Friday.

The two-state solution aims to end the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict by establishing two states- Israel for the region's jew population and Palestine for the Arabs. Notably, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had, last month, dismissed prospects of peace with Palestinians and reiterated his support for the expansion of Israeli settlements.

Meanwhile, a report by Channel 12 news disclosed that Benny Gantz had told Mahmoud Abbas that the two-state solution was “appropriate” and that he wanted to be the “new Yitzhak Rabin but there were restrictions under the new administration.” Rabin, who served two terms as Israel's prime minister was the first to recognise the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLA), inked the Oslo Agreements and made multiple efforts to restore regional peace. However, Abbas stuck to his call for the Zionist regime to stick to the 1967 demarcations warning that Palestine would act to “advance another solution” if it does not happen.

What is the 1967 demarcation?

Following the six-day war in 1967, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem. While Palestinians initially objected to it, they later accepted the demarcations under the Oslo Accords. The Accords allowed the Palestinians to self-govern the captured land. However, over the years, Israel has increased their influence in the region by building hundreds of settlements and cementing theirs claim on the occupied land.

The Israel-Palestine conflict

Following the six-day war in 1967, Israelis occupied the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and much of the Sinai Peninsula. Subsequently, the Israeli government commenced the construction of settlements in disputed areas in the West Bank. However, Palestinians objected to it and since then both the communities have been trading barbs over the occupied land.

During his tenure, US President Donald Trump promised the then Israeli PM and his close ally Benjamin Netanyahu to continue building in settlements across the West Bank, so long as the construction did not expand beyond communities’ “existing footprints.”

(Image: AP)