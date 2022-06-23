Israel: Netanyahu Expresses Readiness To 'form Govt' After Bennett’s Impending Step Down

The announcement of fast-tracking disbandment of Israel's coalition government led by Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has paved way for the fifth elections in three years. New elections raise the possibility that longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to stage a comeback.

Barely an hour after Bennett's government declared potential dissolution of the parliament, former Israeli PM and main opposition Netanyahu said he is ready to take back power. In a hastily made video, Netanyahu claimed: "My friends and I will form a national government...a government that will take care of you and all the citizens of Israel, with no exceptions," New York Times reported.

The former PM of Israel, whose tenure lasted for 15 years has also been active on Twitter, calling out the to be interim Premier of Israel, Yair Lapid, (who is the coalition ally Foreign Minister of Bennett's govt). He was ousted by Bennett's eight-party coalition after four inconclusive elections which were largely seen as referendums on his eligibility to rule.

Are Netanyahu's claims premature?

Bennett is ready to submit the bill sometime next week, expectedly on Monday. However, Netanyahu's claims are largely premature given the corruption, bribery, and fraud charges against him and the ongoing years-long trial, NY Times reported. On top of that, the outgoing coalition is also mulling passing a law before the fresh elections (which are not expected to take place until fall) barring criminal defendants from becoming Prime Minister of the country.

Nevertheless, the prospects of the former PM regaining power are not bleak, according to recently conducted polls. Most voters believed that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party could become the single-largest majority with 61 seats among 120 in the Parliament. And some deflectors who refused to return last year, might give in to Netanyahu's dominance and hand him over the control.

What would Netanyahu's return to power mean?

Netanyahu's return would herald strong right-wing governance in Israel- bringing back turbulence in the already fragile situation as Lukid believes in radical changes to the judicial system to maintain law and order, at times claiming revenge on political opponents. Bennett's own party for as long as all can remember has also undermined the Jewish-Arab partnership. Lukid's factions range from support for Israeli settlements and during Netanyahu's premiership had ordered the advancement of construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

As Israel gears up for a fresh poll, the coalition government has floated the possibility of passing the law before the Knesset disbands which will massively hinder Netanyahu's plans.

(Image: AP)