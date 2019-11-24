Israel PM Netanyahu Should Resign: Watchdog To Country's Top Court After Indictment

A group of petitioners requested Israel’s top court to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign from his designation after he was accused of corruption charges. The recent statement from a watchdog group added to pressure that Netanyahu is already facing from the members of the ruling party.

Netanyahu says he will not resign from his position

Netanyahu, who served as the Prime Minister of Israel for four consecutive terms, refuted charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He further said that he will not resign from his position and will continue to defend himself. A petition that has been filed in the Supreme court by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel said that considering criminal charges, the Prime Minister should resign from his position. The criminal charges include “the crossing of a red line and a grave blow to public trust in ruling institutions”.

READ: Benjamin Netanyahu's Rival Benny Gantz Proposes Rotational Govt In Israel

The indictment comes amid political turmoil

The indictment came amid the political turmoil in Israel when after elections in April and September, neither Netanyahu nor his political rival Benny Gantz secured the majority to form the government. On November 21, Netanyahu was formally charged in a series of corruption cases that threw the nation towards uncertainty and a highly-possible third general election of the year. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit charged Netanyahu making him the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face indictment. The charges include offering to amend regulatory in policies in exchange for favorable news coverage from a media outlet.

READ: Netanyahu’s Woes Mirror Those Of His Ally Trump

Opposition party wants new Prime Minister

Meanwhile, senior Likud leader MK Gideon Sa’ar dismissed Netanyahu’s claims of a legal coup and called for new party leadership. He opined that the Attorney-General is a ‘man of integrity’ and attacking him would harm the party’s statesmanlike approach. Likud lawmaker said that he would be able to form the government immediately if given the charge of the party.

READ: Israel Heads Toward Unprecedented 3rd Election Within A Year

READ: Israel Braces For Bitter Fight After Netanyahu Indictment

