Israel PM Netanyahu Says Hamas Crossed 'red Line'; Threatens To 'respond With Force'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on May 10, issued a stern warning against Hamas saying that it had crossed a red line by directing missiles into the Israeli territory. Addressing press reporters, the Likud leader asserted that Israel, at present, was engaged in multiple fights including that in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Despite that, he said that the Zionists would not tolerate any kind of attacks on their country and anybody who tries to attack them would pay a heavy price.

Earlier on Monday, Hamas, an extremist group controlling the Gaza Strip, fired roughly 150 rockets into Israel. The Israel Defense Force was quick to retaliate by shelling a Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip and killing eight militants. However, the attack also led to 20 other Palestinian fatalities, nine of whom were children.

Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip-all claimed Palestinian protesters-have once against been shadowed by violent clashes. As of now, more than 700 Palestinians have been injured in Jerusalem and across the West Bank while many Israeli Law enforcers have also been wounded. The clash, which was triggered by ‘forceful eviction’ of Palestinians from the neighbourhood of Shaikh Jarrah has now turned bloody with conflicts escalating in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Why is Jerusalem a frequent flashpoint?

The city of Jerusalem has been the bone of contestation between the Arabs and the Jews for a century now. The old city of Jerusalem houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place for Islam. Unfortunately, the same land is also revered as the holiest in Judaism as Temple Mount. Frequent flashpoints at the site have triggered not only a war of nerves but also ammunitions between Palestinians and Israelis.

All Images: AP