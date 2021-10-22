Israel To Allow Vaccinated Tourists To Enter From November 1; Guidelines Issued

Despite detecting a lethal subvariant of Coronavirus, Israel has announced that it will reopen its borders for fully vaccinated tourists starting November 1. In addendum to those who had received both doses of a globally recognised COVID vaccine, passengers who have recovered from the infection will also be allowed to enter the country. As per the current travel regulations, only tourists in groups of five or more are allowed to enter the middle eastern country. Additionally, first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens or residents are also permitted to visit the country.

Meanwhile, a discreet report by the Times of Israel said that tourists from countries affected by the AY4.2 sub-variant of SARS-CoV-2 would not be allowed in. It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, Israeli health officials found that the mutant in an 11-year-old boy who returned to Israel from Moldova. Later, the Prime Minster's office disclosed that 'just a few cases' of the new mutation have been detected in the country over the past weeks.

What is up for Indian tourists?

According to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, vaccinated travellers from India would be subjected to mandatory 24-hour isolation or will be required to isolate until tested negative in a PCR test (whichever is earlier). If unvaccinated or non-infected, they will be required to enter full isolation. India is categorised as “orange” by Israel which means that travel to the country is “permitted but not recommended."

Israel to reach herd immunity

Israel was one of the first countries to declare itself free of the lethal respiratory infection, but a resurgence of COVID prompted authorities to introduce a third booster shot. However, as more and more people got the additional jab, authorities reckoned that the country could now move towards herd immunity against the lethal Coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the country’s Health Ministry stated that if the country continues alongside high levels of COVID inoculations, there is a “good chance” that Israel will reach a situation “similar to herd immunity” in the next month or two. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the country has reported 66,611 cases in the last 28 days taking the total tally to 1,321,591. At least 8,037 people have died due to COVID.

Image: AP/Pixabay