Israel Warns Against Iran's Intent On JCPOA, Says Tehran Has 'no Deterrent' To Nukes Plan

As the 8th round of talks on the JCPOA ended on Monday, Israel warned that Iran is undeterred in its intentions about the nuclear program. Speaking to the New Yorker, Israel Defence Ministry's political-military bureau chief, Zohar Palti highlighted that with no credible diplomatic mechanism, it is unlikely that Iran will bend as it is "no longer afraid." Palti's remarks come after Iran at the Vienna Talks on Monday insisted the US revoke economic sanctions in order to ensure petroleum export from the Middle East "without hindrance."

"The problem with Iran's nuclear program is that, for the time being, there is no diplomatic mechanism to make them stop. There is no deterrent. Iran is no longer afraid," Zohar Palti, head of Israel Defence Ministry's political-military bureau, told The New Yorker.

It is pertinent to mention that the 8th round of Vienna Talks that encompass the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, on Iran nukes program, reached between P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, UK, US and Germany together with the European Union concluded on Monday. The deal signed in 2015 in Vienna between Iran and the P5+1, saw Washington lift economic sanctions against Tehran in return for Iran to bring down its uranium enrichment program.

Since US exit the deal under ex-president Donald Trump's tenure in 2018, there have been questions over Iran's intentions to act in compliance with the nuclear deal as it continued to up its uranium accumulation to 60%, which is far beyond the limits of the accord. "We do not want to reach a point where we will have to ask ourselves how Iran was allowed to enrich 90%," Palti stressed. Meanwhile, Iran has argued that the store is only for "civilian purposes", saying that it will not aim for 90% even if Vienna Talks fail.

JCPOA must be revived before it becomes "corpse": US special envoy

As the US reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil sales after the former withdrew from the negotiations citing Iran's "disinterest" for a mutual solution. On the other hand, the Iranian ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi complained that Tehran has been "completely deprived" of its rights and benefits under the said deal for almost four years. Meanwhile, US Special Envoy to Iran, Rov Malley emphasised that the JCPOA negotiators must address and restore the deal before it becomes a "dead corpse."

"We have seen Iran's nuclear program expand and we have seen Tera and become more belligerent, more bellicose in his regional activities. They are miss calculating and playing with fire," Malley was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Israel is one of the country's which has strongly opposed Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. "We have told everyone clearly that Israel will not let it can become a nuclear threshold state. Of course, we prefer to action international cooperation but if necessary we will act alone for our security," Israeli FM Yair Lapid said on Monday. He also added that his country's "main foreign policy" is to stall threats from Iran nuclear program.

(Image: @IsraelDefenceMinistry/Twitter/AP)