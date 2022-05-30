Israel Warns Nationals Against Visiting Turkey Over Fears Of Attack From Iranian Forces

In a key development, Israel has issued a travel warning for its nationals planning to visit Turkey. Israel on Monday, May 30, warned citizens against travelling to Turkey citing Iran's threats of response over the assassination of a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last week, reported ANI. Israel's National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau, in an update said that Iran might intend to attack Israeli tourists in Ankara. The National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau of Israel in an update called Turkey a "country that currently has a high level of risk for Israelis."

Israel's National Security Council, in a press release, said that "the warning stems from a tangible threat to Israelis in Turkey." It further noted that there is a high level of threat to Israelis in other countries that share a border with Iran. Israel's National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau advised people to remain alert and asked them to follow all precautions in case of travelling to these countries, according to the statement. In the statement, the Israeli National Security Council further added that Iran has been accusing Israel of the death of an IRGC officer for several weeks.

"For several weeks, especially since Iran has accused Israel in the death of an IRGC officer last week, there is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world," the National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau said in the press release.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai shot dead outside his house

The statement of Israel's Counter-Terrorism Bureau came after Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead outside his residence in Tehran on May 23. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot by two motorcycle riders and Iran blamed the killing on "elements linked to the global arrogance." After his killing, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on security personnel to conduct an investigation into the killing and asserted that revenge on criminals for the "martyr is inevitable," BBC News reported. Meanwhile, IRGC spokesperson Ramazan Sharif stressed that the killing of Colonel Sayyad Khodai would enhance its determination to defend the country's security, and national interests and confront the enemies of Iran.

Image: AP

Inputs from ANI