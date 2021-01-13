Israeli Airstrikes In Syria Kill 40 People, Over 30 Injured In Deadliest Attack Since 2018

Israeli forces carried out a series of air-strikes on Deir Ezzor province in Syria in the early hours of January 13. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attacks have left at least 40 people dead and over 30 others injured. According to reports, among the deceased were nine Syrian Army soldiers and 31 Iranian-backed foreign militias.

What was the target?

According to Syrian Observatory activists, the Israeli Air Force attacked positions, ammunition, and weapons warehouses of the Syrian regime, the Lebanese Hezbollah, Iranian forces, and their proxy militias, mainly the 'Fatemiyoun Brigade' in the area between Deir Ezzor city and the Syria-Iraq border in Al-Bokamal desert. According to the report, more than one missile hit the target in each strike.

As per information obtained by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli Air Force carried out more than 10 airstrikes on positions and weapons warehouses of the 137th Brigade of Syrian forces that killed nine servicemen and seven Iranian-backed foreign militias. In another attack, the Israeli Air Force targetted positions, weapons warehouses, and ammunition depots in the Al-Bokamal desert with six airstrikes and killed at least 11 Iranian-backed foreign militias.

The Israeli airstrikes also struck positions and warehouses in the Al-Mayadeen desert, killing at least 13 foreign fighters. It is the deadliest Israeli airstrike on Syrian and alleged Iranian assets in Syria since 2018. The Deir Ezzor city, which was taken over by dreaded Islamic State terrorists in 2015, is currently under the control of Russian forces, which helped the Syrian Army to recapture the region from ISIS.

(Image Credit: SOHR/Website)

