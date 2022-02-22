Israeli PM Bennett Thanks Australia's Morrison For Declaring Hamas As Terrorist Group

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett who thanked him for the former's strong and consistent support for Jerusalem. Taking to Twitter, Morrison also noted that Bennett also thanked him following the Australian government's decision to declare the entire Hamas organization as a "terrorist group".Furthermore, Australia's Prime Minister also asserted that his country will always stand in support of freedom and the people of Israel.

A warm call from Israeli PM Bennett thanking our Government for our strong & consistent support of Israel & our decision to declare Hamas, in its entirety, a terrorist group, keeping both our peoples safe. Australia will always stand in support of freedom & the people of Israel. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 22, 2022

The call between the two leaders comes after the February 17 development wherein the Australian government had announced that it will declare the Palestinian group Hamas, including its political wing a terrorist organisation. Prior to that, Australia had already designated Hamas'military wing as a terrorist organisation. Australia's decision comes after the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, and others have already extended the designation to the hardline Islamic group's political component. As it stands, Hamas has a majority in the Palestinian National Authority's parliament. The group presently controls the Gaza Strip and has threatened to "liberate" Jerusalem by force, and has attacked Israeli civilian targets on numerous occasions.

Those who aim missiles towards Israel will bear responsibility: PM Naftali Bennet

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had warned Hamas that Israel’s patience has run out. He avered that any hostilities will be similarly retaliated with full force. This comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had informed that two rockets were fired from Gaza toward central Israel. However, Hamas had maintained that they were test-fire missiles.