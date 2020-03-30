Israeli PM Netanyahu Enters Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has entered a precautionary self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 30. Prime Minister’s office said that Netanyahu has undergone the test for COVID-19 and will remain under quarantine until he gets a clearance from health officials on the basis of test results.

According to media reports, the aide was present at a parliament session attended by Netanyahu and opposition lawmakers last week. The officials who came in contact with the aide will also reportedly self-isolate until the results of the test are out.

Israel has reported over 4,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths due to the infection. On March 29, the Israeli cabinet held a vote over the telephone and approved the Health Minister's decision to issue a permit for the acceptance of a donation to the Health Ministry for personal protective equipment (PPE) and treatment of medical staff and patients.

Nationwide lockdown possible

Earlier, Netanyahu had alerted that if the situation does not improve then there will be no alternative except imposing a lockdown. He had instructed for preparations of a significant tightening of the restrictions to reduce the number of people outside their homes to contain the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)