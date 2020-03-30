Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In the wake of Coronavirus, that has rattled the highest ranks of the political leaders across the world, also affected an aide of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, the 70-year-old aide to the Israeli PM tested positive for COVID-19.

An official told international media that that action would be taken in accordance with the Israeli Health Ministry, and that he was in good condition. The advisor had reportedly met with the Israeli Prime Minister on Thursday, thus raising concerns over Netanyahu's health. However, Netanyahu's office insisted that the leaders had maintained appropriate distance during their meeting.

Rivka Paluch had tested positive hours after her husband was diagnosed with the virus and admitted to a hospital, the Times of Israel reported. Despite that, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu will not be quarantined. As of Monday afternoon, Israel confirmed 4,347 positive cases and 26 deaths.

World Leaders affected

Speculations of Pakistan PM Imran Khan testing positive for the Coronavirus began brimming on social media, after reports of British PM Boris Johnson contracting COVID-19 emerged. On Thursday evening, a London-based news media organisation broke a story claiming that the Pakistani Prime Minister has been infected by the novel virus. However, the claim was later dismissed by the Pakistani government.

In Australia, the country's Home Minister Peter Dutton was admitted upon his return from Washington after he tested positive for the disease. Press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus along with Brazil's national security advisor Augusto Heleno. Jair Bolsonaro, however, tested negative for COVID-19.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tested positive for the virus. Following the news update, the Canadian leader put himself under a 14-day period of self-isolation. French Minister of Culture Franck Riester tested positive early in March. In Iran, which has been one of the most hardest-hit countries, Iranian deputy health minister Iraj Hirirchi, Iranian vice president Eshaq Jahangiri tested positive along with senior advisors to Supreme Leader of the country Ali Khamenei and other politicians.

