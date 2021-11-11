Israel's Ambassador To UK Tzipi Hotovely Jeered At By Pro-Palestinians At LSE Event

Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, who was a part of a debate titled, 'New Era in the Middle East' at the London School of Economics (LSE) was jeered at by pro-Palestinian activists at the event. Hotovely was escorted out of the institution's campus by her bodyguards and was taken to her car on Tuesday after protestors surrounded her, opposing her presence at the debate. Following the incident, she vowed "not be intimidated" by protestors who also criticised the university for inviting the Israeli envoy.

I'm thankful for all the support I have received from the British government, many friends and partners.



I had an excellent event at #LSE and I will not be intimidated. I will continue to share the Israeli story and hold open dialogue with all parts of British society.

As per Sky News, as Tzipi Hotovely was walking out of LSE with a bouquet of flowers, she was surrounded by a swarm of people yelling, "Aren't you ashamed?" at her.

The demonstrators who were protesting outside were believed to be pro-Palestinians and targeted the Israeli ambassador because of her stand on matters such as Israeli settlements in the West Bank region, which are deemed illegal by many.

'The truth is they failed': Tzipi Hotovely

“Some of the people there were using violence and were trying to intimidate me and what I represent, which is a democratic country in the Middle East, a great ally and friend of the UK,” Hotovely was quoted by Sky News as saying. The Israeli ambassador added that the protestors were attempting to silence her reasonable opinion and asserted that she will not allow such people to be successful in their endeavours, and neither will the British government.

“The truth is they failed because the lecture was taking place and instead of having photos of the ambassador not attending, they have the British government supporting me and condemning them,” she said, Sky News reported.

She also informed that they will be going to host such events on all British university campuses. “They will never give us the feeling that we are being intimidated," she added.

Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed disgust on the protest against Hotovely's attendance at the LSE and wrote on Twitter, "Antisemitism has no place in our universities or our country."

Disgusted by the treatment of the Israeli Ambassador at LSE last night.



Antisemitism has no place in our universities or our country.



I will continue to do everything possible to keep the Jewish community safe from intimidation, harrassment & abuse.



(1/2) — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) November 10, 2021

According to an Israeli embassy official, the debate which was conducted on Tuesday evening was concluded with a question-and-answer forum, that took place peacefully within the building. In addition to this, students at the discussion had been allowed to hear the ambassador's input on the topic. Things intensified when she exited the premises and a group of demonstrators shouted at Hotovely, who was then escorted into the back of her car by a number of bodyguards.

