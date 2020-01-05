Iran-US Tension: Israel’s Netanyahu Makes A Freudian Slip, Calls Country A 'nuclear Power'

In what may be called a Freudian slip, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called his country as 'nuclear power'. Addressing a cabinet meeting, he said that a deal with Greece and Cyprus on a subsea gas pipeline would boost Isreal's 'nuclear power', only to immediately correct himself. With a bashful nod, he corrected himself saying 'energy power'.

"The significance of this project is that we are turning Israel into a nuclear power," he said, before quickly correcting himself to say "energy power". This comes amid the escalating tension between Iran and the United States after US airstrike killed the commander of Iran's Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.

While, it has been widely speculated that Israel has an atomic arsenal, the all-weather friend of the US has never confirmed or denied that it has nuclear weapons. It has maintained a so-called policy of ambiguity.

Rocket attack near US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq's Balad airbase & Mosul

After US airstrike killed the Iranian commander, and Iran attacked the US embassy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating the words of the US said that US has a right to defend itself. Issuing a statement, Netanyahu said, "Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right. Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks."

