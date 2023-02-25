Israel's PM Netanyahu Says He Wants To 'punch And Beat' People Protesting Judicial Reforms

During a coalition meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his desire to physically harm protesters who oppose his coalition's efforts to revamp the judiciary. According to Channel 12, Netanyahu stated, "I want to give them a punch, to beat them." He also compared the demonstrators to anti-vaxxers and those who previously opposed his initiatives during his previous tenure as premier, such as his acquisition of early COVID-19 vaccines.

“The same people who protested against the gas agreement or the coronavirus vaccines are the same people protesting today,” he said. “Just like they said then that the gas deal would cause damage, they also say today that’s what the reform will do. We must strike down the lie,” he continued. The Israeli PM's office has issued a statement, explaining that Netanyahu was speaking figuratively. “When the prime minister used the word ‘beat,’ he meant to strike at the untrue arguments of those who spread panic, and not to physically beat anyone,” the PM's office said.

Netanyahu defends the judicial reforms

Proposals by the coalition to significantly overhaul the judiciary have ignited widespread protests across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as smaller demonstrations throughout the country, as per a report from the Times of Israel. On Monday, tens of thousands of people gathered outside the Knesset as the government conducted its initial vote on a crucial piece of legislation in the plan. Additionally, other gatherings have attracted nearly 1,00,000 protesters. The reforms, spearheaded by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Simcha Rothman, include the government gaining more control over the appointment of judges to the High Court, severely limiting the court's ability to review and reject legislation, and enabling politicians to appoint and dismiss their legal advisers.

Opponents of the plan argue that it will undermine Israel's democratic character by erasing the system of checks and balances, granting almost all power to the coalition, and leaving minorities and individual rights vulnerable. The overhaul has received severe criticism and warnings from foreign allies. Netanyahu has dismissed the criticisms and concerns, claiming that the proposals will strengthen democracy, and that his government is implementing the will of the people.