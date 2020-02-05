Union Budget
Istanbul: At Least 52 Injured After Plane Skids Off Runway; Splits Into Two

Rest of the World News

On Wednesday, a passenger plane skidded off the runway as it tried to land at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, splitting into pieces.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Istanbul

On Wednesday, a passenger plane skidded off the runway as it tried to land at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airpot, splitting into pieces. At least 52 people have been injured during the 'rough landing'. The plane belonged to Turkish airline Pegasus and was flying from Izmir. While landing, the plane overshot and skidded off the runway after which the cockpit got detached and the plane erupted in flames.

There was an emergency evacuation process that was carried out through the 'cracks' from where the plane had split. As per the Turkish transportation ministry, no casualties have been reported from the incident. 

There were 177 passengers on board and all were rescued safely. This incident comes nearly a month after another plane belonging to Pegasus airline had skidded off the runway early in January. 

(With Agency inputs)

Published:
