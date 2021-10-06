'It Cancels Our Rights': Palestinians Protest Against US' Framework For Cooperation

Scores of Palestinians in the beleaguered Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, coalesced to call for the scrapping of an agreement between the US and the United Nations (UN) that they say nixes their right to return. Gathering in front of the office of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), they asserted that ‘The Framework For Cooperation’ cancels the rights of return for refugees, according to a report published by Daily Sabah. Furthermore, they highlighted that it is a threat to them as it cancels recognition of all Palestinian bodies.

Inked between Washington and the UN, the Framework for Cooperation for the years 2021 and 2022 mandates the resumption of American funds, halted by Donald Trump to UNRWA. Earlier in July, Biden paid the refugee agency an additional sum of $135million as a part of it. However, it also gives Washington the right to monitor the curriculum taught in Palestinian schools, which the Arabs say is a threat to their existence.

“No contributions by the US shall be made to UNRWA, except on the condition that UNRWA takes all possible measures to assure that no part of the US contribution shall be used to furnish assistance to any refugee who is receiving military training as a member of the so-called Palestinian Liberation Army or any other guerrilla-type organization or has engaged in act of terrorism,” it said.

US stance on Palestine

Since taking office, Biden has stopped short of prioritising the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on foreign policy, a stance that contrasts with his predecessor Donald Trump. Under Trump’s proposed plan, Israel would have been allowed to annex 30 per cent of the West Bank to incorporate settlements and the Jordan Valley. However, Biden has blatantly denounced the Zionist agenda of annexation, albeit he nodded to protect Israel’s security and sovereignty. Golan Heights, which Israel annexed after the six-day war and Trump recognised as a part of Israel, remain particularly important.

Trump, a close ally to former zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu, has also shown support to Israel’s claim over Jerusalem. Soon after assuming office in 2016, Trump had announced the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and subsumed the consulate in the mission. However, Biden promised to reopen the consulate and establish communication with Palestinians.

File Image: AP