Italy: Coronavirus Cases Reach 53,578, Death Toll Increases To 4,825

Cases of casualties from the deadly coronavirus attack have been increasing in Italy. Italy reported 6,557 new cases of coronavirus on March 21, raising the total to 53,578 since the pandemic first broke out in its north on February 21, according to the latest data provided by the Civil Protection Department managing the COVID-19 emergency. Further, 793 people died of coronavirus in Italy in the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 4,825.

As per international media reports, Italy is believed to be the epicentre of the deadly outbreak with the death toll standing at 4,825. More than 60 per cent of the latest deaths reportedly occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, where the hospitals are flooded with patients that have left intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in dire supply.

Recoveries were steadily growing as well, with 943 new recoveries declared on the day, and total recoveries at 6,072, Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli told a press conference in the late afternoon. As for the 42,681 people currently positive, some 22,116 of them were under home quarantine, another 17,708 were hospitalized, and 2,857 in intensive care.

National Health Institute (ISS) President Silvio Brusaferro on explaining about the situation prevailing in Italy said that the spread of the coronavirus is still high, especially in particular areas that are already under pressure. Also, Brusaferro stressed the fact that restrictions are being imposed on the general public by the government to avoid the virus from spreading across the whole country.

In the latest effort to further reduce the movement of people -- with the double aim of limiting the spread and avoiding the public health system from being overwhelmed -- all public parks and gardens across the country were closed starting from Saturday morning, following a specific order from the Health Ministry.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Chinese medical experts helping Italy to deal with the crisis have said that the restrictions imposed in Lombardy are ‘not strict enough’. Another Italian nurse in Milan reportedly said that the situation in Italy was so dire that the dead were no longer being counted. Italy has come to a complete standstill as it is under lockdown. In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, several countries have also banned travel to and from Italy.

