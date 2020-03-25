Italy: New Coronavirus Cases Drop To Lowest Amid Crisis

Italy on March 24 reportedly confirmed that its coronavirus infections rates has been slowing down. As per reports, Italy's 743 new deaths broke two days of successive declines that had taken the number down to 601 on Monday. It set a world record of 793 fatalities on Saturday. According to the reports, the officials registered just eight percent rise on Tuesday which is the lowest level since Italy registered its first death on February 21.

The decline in the new cases reveal that the complete lockdown is effectively working. As per international media reports, Prime Minister Giuseppe has increased the fine amounts for those who are found out on the streets without a legitimate reason from the current 206 euros to 400-3,000 euros.

69,176 confirmed cases

Italy has reported total confirmed cases of 69,176 while its death toll stands at 6,820 while 8,326 patients have been recovered so far. More than 60 per cent of the latest deaths reportedly occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, where the hospitals are flooded with patients that have left intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in dire supply.

Italy is the worst-hit in the world and in the north of the country, particularly the Lombardy region, hospitals struggle to treat thousands of cases. While speaking at a news conference, President of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said that the government has agreed that the military can be used to help enforce the lockdown. Fontana said, “The request to use the army has been accepted and 114 soldiers will be on the ground throughout Lombardy. It is still too little, but it is positive”. He further added, “Unfortunately we are not seeing a change of trend in the numbers, which are rising”.

