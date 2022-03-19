Italy Okays Bill Urging Govt To Focus On Taiwan Strait Amid Fears Over Chinese Aggression

Italy Parliament's lower house on Wednesday approved a motion calling on the government to pay heed to the Indo-Pacific region and to place importance on the situation across the Taiwan Strait. Taipei Times report suggests that the Italian Chamber of Deputies passed a motion urging the Italian government to work with partners in the EU and NATO to elaborate an Indo-Pacific strategy as China might use the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine to advance actions against Taiwan, as Beijing perceives Taiwan as a breakaway region that should be realigned with the Xi-led regime.

While the motion in the Italian Parliament was introduced by Permanent Commission of Foreign Affairs deputy chairman Paolo Formentini, it was largely unopposed in the lower house. It is said to have garnered 387 votes in favour, 19 votes against the motion while 11 members abstained from voting.

Also, the motion is perceived as one of the most important bills with regard to Taiwan deliberated before the Italian Parliament. It has received the support of the ruling five-party-coalition, including the Five Star Movement, which has favoured policies friendly to Beijing, Taipei Times reported.

After the vote for the motion, Paolo told Radio Radicale that the near-unanimous support for the said bill indicates the Italian government to re-examine the country's position and strategy regarding the Indo-Pacific region.

Subsequently, Taiwan's Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) thanked the Italian lower house, saying in a statement that both countries have a strong partnership based on freedom, democratic principles with respect for human rights. Taipei Times quoted the EAM as saying that both- Taiwan and Italy have a common interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific. Also, it cemented the notion that Taipei will continue to associate with Rome and other like-minded countries to protect world peace.

China takes up Taiwan issue with Joe Biden

on March 18 Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in relation to the United States' relations with 'pro-independence forces in Taiwan'. In the telephonic conversation with the US President, Xi asked the White House to 'handle' the Taipei conflict 'properly' as Beijing deems the issue as a defining contributory factory to China-US relations.

As per reports in Chinese media, Xi dialled on Biden to state that the Taiwan conflict needs to be taken care of properly in order to avoid any adverse impact on relations of both nations. Over the years, reports have emerged wherein China has openly regarded Taiwan as its own and in complete disregard of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who has repeatedly snubbed Beijing's advancements whether diplomatically or via forces.