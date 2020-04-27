Italy: Prosecutors Open Inquiry Into Handling Of COVID-19 Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip across the world, the prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Bergamo have opened a probe into the handling of the pandemic in the country. A prosecutor Maria Cristina Rotta’s office told an international news outlet about the investigation on April 27, a day after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined a brief plan of reopening the country. Bergamo is in Lombardy province which is one of the worst-affected regions by the drastic outbreak of COVID-19 disease.

Italy has recorded 26,644 deaths till April 27 and a Bergame citizen Luca Fusco, whose father died of COVID-19 infection, has even started a Facebook group called “Noi Denunceremo” that translates to “we will denounce you” while addressing the authorities. The same group has now over 48,000 members who are willing to take action against those accountable for the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic infected 197,675 people in total in Italy making it the third most virus hit the country in the world after the US and Spain.

Fusco has also told an international news outlet that the citizens have presumed there was a problem in handling the deadly disease and also ‘saw’ authorities undermining the severity of coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, a doctor’s union, ANAAO has filed complaints to prosecutors in at least ten regions describing the shortage of personal protective equipment for medical workers among other things. Till now, at least 150 doctors have died of COVID-19 infection in Italy and reportedly constitute at least ten per cent of the total infections.

Italy PM outlines lockdown easing measures

Meanwhile, after being under strict lockdown for nearly two months, Italy is planning to gradually ease the restrictions and return life to normalcy as coronavirus cases drop. Italian PM said on April 26 that the government is working in a bid to re-open one of the worst-hit countries of COVID-19 outbreak after May 4. Conte called it a “complex challenge” to cautiously ensure the businesses in the country resume without generating a second wave of infections. Italy recorded the lowest daily death toll since March 14 on April 26 with 260 more virus-related casualties. During a televised address, Italian PM briefed about the “Phase Two” of lifting the lockdown including allowing people to roam around their region but not to other areas.

