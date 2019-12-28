Italy Court Rules Small Scale Cultivation Of Cannabis Legal, Sparks Controversies

Italy's top court has come up with a verdict that small scale cultivation of cannabis is legal which has sparked controversies and complaints from conservatives who don't want to see cannabis legalized. The Court of Cassation decided that the crime of growing narcotic drugs should exclude "small amounts grown domestically for the exclusive use of the grower" in a landmark ruling. Surprisingly, the ruling was actually made a while ago on December 19 but has been picked up by media agencies lately that has sparked political debates with regards to cannabis use in Italy.

Ruling opposed by opposition

A senator from the 5 Star Movement, Matteo Mantero which is one of the co-ruling parties of Italy said that the court has given its verdict and it is up to the government. Mantero, an advocate of legalization, proposed an amendment to the country's 2020 budget that called for legalization and regulation of domestic use of cannabis. But it was refused by the speaker of the Senate, Matteo Salvini who is a member of the conservative Forza Italia party of Silvio Berlusconi. The speaker said that drugs cause harm and they should not be grown or available in any shops. He further added that the center-right coalition will withdraw the absurd verdict of the court.

Salvini earlier has spoken against the decriminalization of weed. He has previously served as deputy prime minister and has urged for shutting down of legal weed shops and was extremely happy in May when the Supreme Court ruled that many of their products should be banned. In 2016, legislation allowed cannabis with a psychotropic active ingredient level below 0.6 per cent to be sold in legal weed shops.

