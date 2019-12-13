Visakhapatnam Police Arrest Four, Seize Cannabis Worth Rs 50 Lakh

Visakhapatnam police on Thursday arrested a gang of four drug smugglers and seized 250 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 50 lakh from their possession. The police also recovered five cell phones from them. According to the police, a fifth accused is still absconding.

READ | 5 Arrested For Electrocuting Leopard In Telangana

"City Task Force Police and Airport Police seized 250 kg of cannabis and five mobile phones from the possession of the accused people. Five persons from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi were supplying cannabis from Visakha Rural areas," said Visakhapatnam DCP Bhaskar. "They used to supply cannabis to the colleges and shops in different parts of the country. Four men have been arrested and the fifth accused is still absconding. Approximately the cannabis is valued around 50 lakh," he informed.

READ | Delhi Police Arrests Gym Owner Who Killed His Girlfriend, Cab Driver

Tip-off helps cops

The police rushed to RTA Office Road, Madhavadhara VADU Colony after they received a tip-off from the City Task Force of possible storage and transportation of contraband Ganja there. Reaching the spot, cops found four men loading some bags in a car. On seeing the police, one of the men ran inside the house. Immediately, some of the police personnel caught the remaining three persons and some of the police personnel entered into the house but the accused manage to escape. Police also recovered as many as 100 packets of Ganja from the house.

READ | DRI Seizes 42 Kgs Of Smuggled Gold In A Pan India Operation, 10 Arrested

Big catch

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had arrested 10 people and seized over 42 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 16.5 crores from their possession in a pan-India operation held over the last two days, officials said. "During operations held in different locations of Kolkata, Raipur, and Mumbai, the DRI has seized about 42 kgs of smuggled gold and jewellery weighing more than 500 grams cumulatively valued about Rs 16.5 crores," DRI officials said in a release.

The release also mentioned that "Acting on intelligence that gold of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh, the sleuths of DRI conducted a search operation in Kolkata and a total of 26.650 kgs of gold of foreign origin in bars, biscuits, cut pieces and jewellery weighing 552.030 gms collectively valued at Rs.10.57 crores was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962."

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 2 Iranians Arrested By Gurugram Police For Robbing Tourists