Italy's Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Joins TikTok, Tells Hilarious Joke On Putin, Biden & Pope

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made his debut on TikTok to make an appeal to his young voters ahead of the upcoming elections. His first video on TikTok was a welcome speech which has garnered millions of views. Berlusconi in his second video joked about himself, US President Joe Biden, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis, RT reported.

Posting the TikTok joke, Berlusconi said that he, Biden, Putin, Pope Francis and his young aide were flying in an airplane. As the plane was about to fall and crash, the flight did not have enough parachutes to rescue all the passengers and the people onboard made efforts to take the parachute based on their 'superiority'.

He narrated, "Joe Biden grabs first and says, “This one is for me, because I am the most powerful man in the West.” Vladimir Putin takes another and says, “This one is for me because I am the most powerful man in the east.” Berlusconi steps forward and says, “This one is for me, because everyone knows I’m the smartest politician in the world”.

Pope Francis offered to stay on the plane as he has lived a good life and was not scared to die, he joked. However, the young aide of Pontiff said that they both need not be afraid as the “smartest politician in Europe” had taken his “rucksack” by mistake.

After completing the humorous story, veteran Italian politician Berlusconi appealed to voters to “try to put a parachute on Italy” during the snap election in September. Notably, Silvio Berlusconi in August announced his plans to run for a seat in the Senate.

Silvio Berlusconi plans to run for Senate in elections

Earlier in August, Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi announced that he was planning to run for the Senate in Italy's upcoming general election. Berlusconi, who leads the centre-right party Forza Italia has announced his plans ahead of Italy's snap elections, Politico reported citing Rai Radio 1 Station. Notably, Italy will be holding snap elections as the government led by Mario Draghi came to an end in July. Mario Draghi resigned as Italy's Prime Minister after three parties withdrew their support from the coalition government. Italy's President Sergio Matteralla has announced that the general election in the country will be held on September 25.

Image: AP