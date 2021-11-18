IWF Evacuates Two Including Head Granthi At Gurudwara Karte Parwan From Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August, the Indian government has made several efforts to bring back their diplomats and nationals stranded in the war-torn country. In a key development concerning evacuation efforts by the country, two persons have been evacuated by the Indian World Forum (IWF) on Thursday, 18 November, in coordination with the Indian government and assistance of Sobti Foundation, according to ANI. Satvir Singh, an Indian national who served as Head Granthi at Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul for the last twenty-one years and Sorjit Singh, an Afghan national from Khost province and caretaker of Gurdwara located in the region were rescued.

As per the report by ANI, both the persons evacuated from the war-torn nation are scheduled to land at the Delhi Airport on Friday, 19 November. Satvir Singh and Sorjit Singh will be arriving in India following an overnight stay in Tehran. The Indian World Forum has expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of Iran in Kabul and the Sobti foundation for their assistance in the evacuation of people.

After the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan, Puneet Singh Chandok, President of the Indian World Forum has been assisting in the evacuation of those stranded in the war-ravaged nation. Reportedly, the Indian World Forum has been working with the Indian government for the safe return of people stranded in a war-torn nation. As per the ANI report, the NGO mentioned that approximately 218 Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh community are waiting for the issuance of electronic visas from the Indian government.

Last month, the India World Forum (IWF) and other humanitarian NGOs in a letter to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), have said that approximately 100 Indians, including children and 200 Afghan nationals were waiting to be evacuated out of Afghanistan, according to ANI. This comes as the Indian citizens and Afghan nationals of Indian origin had previously held a three-year visa, however, due to the turmoil within the country, the government of India decided to cancel it. The central government announced that the Indian-origin citizens and the stranded Hindu and Sikh community from Kabul will travel to India instead and the government is considering only e-Visa for travelling to the country from Afghanistan.

“This is in regard to our earlier requests addressed to the Government of India for issuance of visas to Afghan nationals belonging to Hindu and Sikh community i.e. minorities. Most of our community members were holding valid visas but unfortunately, on August 25, the earlier visas issued by the Embassy of India have been invalidated,” a letter of the president of Guru Singh Sabha Karte Parwan accessed by ANI read.

