New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Extends Lockdown In Auckland After New COVID-19 Cases

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the coronavirus lockdown in country's largest city Auckland after the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months was reported. According to the reports, under level 3 will of lockdown, people have been asked to stay indoors and all consumer-facing business establishments will be closed until August 26. In addition to this, level 2 restrictions that include social distancing and gathering limits, will also be extended until the same day across other parts of the country.

There are 12 new confirmed cases and one probable case of COVID-19 to report in the community today - 13 new cases in total. Read the full update at:https://t.co/QCrKS0sF2L — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) August 14, 2020

“Going hard and going early"

Ardern was reported to have told the media that this move is in line with New Zealand’s philosophy of “going hard and going early". She added that to help people cope with the economic repression, a wage subsidy program and mortgage payment deferral scheme will be extended.

Ardern responded to the fresh outbreak in Auckland by putting the city into an initial three-day lockdown and reimposed social distancing rules across the rest of the country. The prime minister reportedly said she will make a decision on whether to delay the Sept. 19 election within 48 hours.

According to reports, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that things would get worse before getting better. Experts believe the virus could have been circulating in Auckland for weeks. New Zealand now has 17 new COVID-19 cases. Ardern, who has been praised worldwide for her handling of the pandemic, is reported to have stated that the new cases in New Zealand are proof that COVID-19 is a tricky virus and can spread easily.

