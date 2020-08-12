New Zealand PM Defers Parliament Dissolution As New Coronavirus Cases Emerge

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the dissolution of parliament has been deferred until August 17 as the country reported its first community coronavirus cases in more than 100 days. The nation’s parliament was set to be dissolved on August 12.

As per several reports, Ardern said that the government has decided to defer the dissolution of parliament by at least a few days to deal with the resurgence of cases in Auckland. The country’s parliament, which was due to be dissolved on August 12 at 11 am, is the first step towards holding the general election scheduled to take place on September 19.

According to reports, Ardern also added that no decision has been made yet on postponing the elections. However, she said that options are being examined for the general election date. The New Zealand PM also said that the government is taking a rapid response to curb the spread of the virus and break the chain of transmission with the help of contact tracing and massive testing.

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden's 'The Political Cycle' Sketch Auctioned For Nearly $12,000

Read: New Zealand Puts Auckland Under Lockdown Amid Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

Auckland put under lockdown after fresh COVID-19 cases

Auckland which witnessed a re-emergence of cases has been placed under a Level 3 lockdown from August 12 to August 14 after four members of a family tested positive for the deadly disease. Announcing the lockdown in Auckland, Ardern reportedly said that it is important to go hard and go early to combat the spread of the virus.

The country’s health department has conducted genome sequencing on the family’s samples in an effort to trace the source of the deadly virus. Arden also stated that aged care facilities had closed their doors to visitors and non-essential deliveries to protect vulnerable residents and those at higher risk of contracting the virus.

As per reports, New Zealand PM asked the people of Auckland to wear a face covering if they go out. She also added that 5m masks had been released from the government’s reserve. As per reports, the nation adopted a policy made to eliminate the deadly virus from its shores.

The director-general for health Ashley Bloomfield also informed that a new testing centre has been opened in Rotorua after one of the coronavirus patients travelled to the famous tourist spot over the weekend. New Zealand and the country’s PM have been appreciated worldwide for imposing a strict lockdown in a very early stage of the outbreak to curb the spread of the virus. Before the recently reported cases, all 22 confirmed cases in the nation were among returning travelers quarantined in isolation facilities.

(Image credit: AP)

Read: Virus Outbreak Threatens New Zealand's Fan-filled Stadiums

Read: Coronavirus Breaks Out Again In New Zealand After 102 Days