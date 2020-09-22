New Zealand PM Ardern Could Win Reelection Next Month, Poll Suggests

A new poll reveals that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern might win a second term in office when the elections take place next month. According to the reports by AP, the 1 News Colmar Brunton Poll puts Ardern’s liberal Labour Party at 48 per cent and the conservative National Party, which is led by Judith Collins, at 31 per cent. However, Ardern responded by saying that she will not be taking anything for granted.

Collins says 'I'm a fighter'

On September 22, both the leaders met for the first televised debate of the election campaign. When asked about the poll, Ardern said, “We will keep working every day of this campaign and you will see no complacency from us and no assumptions”. Collins said that the election campaign was affected by the virus outbreak but she claimed that her party was in a good position. She said, “I’m a fighter. I never give up, always keep going. And I’m utterly positive for our country, and I’ve got a vision to sell”.

Jacinda Ardern had earlier had considered postponing the elections by just 14 days. However, New Zealand's election commission said the short delay does not provide enough time for them to prepare for the updated poll date. The postponement announcement came after her coalition partner, New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters called for the same. Initially, the elections were rescheduled to September 17. However, Peters had suggested October 17 and November 21 as the alternative dates. As per reports, the ballot paper will contain two referendum questions, asking the people of New Zealand to vote yes or no on whether to legalise cannabis and medical euthanasia. Issues like housing, the environment and child poverty will also play an important role in the upcoming New Zealand election.

(Image Credits: AP)