New Zealand Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, PM Says '50-50 Chance' Of Eliminating Virus Again

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden recently announced that most of the country will be moved to the lowest virus alert setting as they are edging towards eliminating COVID-19. While addressing a news briefing, Arden said that New Zealand from September 21 will move down to virus level one in its four-tier alert system, except for Auckland, where the country’s recent outbreak emerged. While she acknowledged that New Zealand has managed to get the virus under control, she also added that people still need to be cautious.

Arden’s government was praised internationally for its coronavirus response as at one point the country had eradicated the deadly virus. However, in recent months, New Zealand again reported a cluster of infections in Auckland. While the origin of the new cluster still remains unknown, the health experts had said that it is not the same strain of the virus experienced earlier this year.

The NZ PM said, "Analysis completed for the ministry of health suggests that by the end of this month, there is still a 50-50 chance of having eliminated COVID once again”.

Auckland ‘needs more time’

However, she also added that Auckland ‘needs more time’ to eliminate the stubborn cluster of infection that was detected last month in the city. Arden said that ‘caution is required’ in the centre of the outbreak as ‘elimination was still New Zealand’s target’. She added that extensive testing and effective contract tracing were keeping the infection contained.

From late Monday, Auckland’s alert will move down slightly from 2.5 to two, meaning the new rules will now increase the maximum number at a social gathering from 10 to 100. Furthermore, the officials informed that the city’s virus setting will be reviewed in the next two weeks, with the possibility it could join the rest of the country at level one on October 7.

Previously, Arden, who is currently campaigning for her reelection, had talked about easing social distancing measures on aeroplanes. She had explained that the new rules would allow airlines to ease all physical distancing requirements in the planes. This would particularly benefit Air New Zealand which had to limit its seating capacity due to measures. However, masks would still be mandatory on all public transport, land and air.

“I know this change will make a real difference to Air New Zealand and those parts of the country seeking increased numbers of visitors,” Ardern said in a news conference in the South Island city of Dunedin.

