Jaishankar & Truss Discuss Roadmap 2030 For India-UK Future Relations, Security & Defence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as a part of the latter’s maiden visit to India. During the meeting, both the ministers took a review of the Roadmap 2030 launched during the India-UK virtual summit in May. In addendum, they also discussed in detail other issues of mutual interest including trade, people-to-people relationships, health partnership, climate change, science and innovation, and defense and security.

The meeting also saw both the leaders welcoming the progress in delivering Enhanced Trade Partnership while underlining the need for launching FTA negotiations at the earliest. Under the deal, both the countries had agreed to explore ‘futuristic opportunities’ in trade and investments by making exports easier and promoting investment flows. They further discussed migration opportunities and enhancing the Global Innovation Partnership between the two nations.

Commitment to multi-polar world

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed with both Jaishankar and Truss sharing their commitment to a multi-polar world, multilateralism, and combating terror threats. It is pertinent to note that Britain has ramped up measures and showed a blatant commitment to counter the Chinese threat in the Indio-Pacific region. Another issue that made its way to the discussion table was emerging risks in cyber and space domains.

"They also acknowledged the establishment of new dialogue mechanisms for discussing consular issues and maritime security. Both sides also agreed on instituting the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum Track, a new 1.5 Dialogue mechanism to foster expert deliberations on long-term strategic links between the two countries," the ministry said.

British Foreign Secretary Truss, on 22 October, landed in New Delhi as a part of her maiden trip to India. As per the official statement, during her two-day trip, the conservative leader will hold talks with her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, on “bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest”. Her discussions will broadly emphasise bolstering trade, including an early harvest deal and preservation of peace and security in the beleaguered Indo-pacific region inter alia.

“I want the UK and India to step up their partnership in critical areas like technology, investment, security, and defense. India is the world’s largest democracy, a tech, and economic powerhouse, and a vital strategic partner for the UK,” Truss said in a press release issued by the UK government.

