Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties & COVID-19 With Brazil, Argentina, Japan Counterparts

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, on Friday, engaged in a "productive discussion" with his Brazil and Argentine counterparts to discuss various key issues, including strengthening bilateral relations and COVID challenges. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar informed that he separately spoke to the Finance Minister of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, and virtually reviewed economic ties. The top diplomats also discussed expanding cooperation on trade, mining, defence and commerce. In addition, they also mulled over ways to overcome COVID challenges..

A virtual review of our ties with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. Noted our expanding cooperation, including in commerce.



Discussed Covid challenges, pharma trade, mining, defence, nuclear and space issues.



Our coordination in multilateral forums has been long standing. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2022

The External Affairs Minister also held a virtual meeting with Brazilian counterpart Carlos França. In the brief phonic conversation, the foreign ministers agreed to hold an early meeting or the bilateral Joint Commission. Dr. Jaishankar also affirmed India's "commitment to work closely at the UN Security Council (UNSC), BRICS and IBSA."

A productive discussion with FM Carlos França of Brazil. Agreed to hold an early meeting of our Joint Commission.



Affirmed our commitment to work closely in the UNSC, BRICS and IBSA. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2022

EAM Jaishankar speaks to Japanese and Dutch counterparts on bilateral cooperation

On the sidelines of the aforementioned meetings, Dr. Jaishankar on Friday also spoke with his counterparts from Japan and Netherlands. In a tweet, the EAM mentioned that he separately reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed key challenges in several sectors, including tackling the pandemic. In a tweet, the country's top diplomat mention that he had a "good conversation" with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Woke Hoekstra.

A good conversation with Dutch DPM & FM @WBHoekstra.



Wished him a fast recovery from Covid. And a Happy New Year.



Discussed our bilateral cooperation, EU and Indo- Pacific.



Also exchanged views on celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 14, 2022

In his Twitter post, the EAM said that he wished FM Hoekstra a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Spoke about our strong bilateral agenda, European Union (EU) cooperation, development and Indo-Pacific," he informed. The diplomats also exchanged views on celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Following the telephonic conversation, Hoekstra took to Twitter and stated that the discussions noted the great milestone" India and Netherlands reached in the last 75 years. "I look forward to further strengthening our excellent bilateral relations," he said.

Apart from this, he spoke to Japanese FM Hayashi Yoshimasa. "Discussed COVID situation, travel facilitation, bilateral projects, Quad, Myanmar and North Korea," Dr. Jaishankar said in a Tweet. India also looked forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both the nations "in a befitting manner," he noted.

(Image: @SantiagoCafiero/Twitter/PTI)