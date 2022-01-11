Jaishankar Discusses Mutual Interest In Trade, Investment & Security With UK Foreign Secy

Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar spoke with the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday to address as well as discuss India's common interests in trade, investment, and security. The discussion was described as "warm conversation" by the EAM. In a tweet, the foreign minister stated that India looks forward to welcome Truss to New Delhi.

Last year in May, India and the UK had agreed to a 10-year plan to strengthen connections in important sectors such as commerce and economics, defence and security, climate change, as well as people-to-people exchanges. At a virtual conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, the Roadmap 2030 was approved.

'Good call with Jaishankar': UK Foreign Secy

Following the telephonic conversation with Jaishankar, Truss took to Twitter and stated that she also reviewed the pipeline of potential initiatives for British International Investment. She tweeted, “Good call with @DrSJaishankar ahead of @annietrev visiting India this week for trade talks. We discussed: Boosting trade between UK and India, Pipeline of new projects for British International Investment, closer defence and security cooperation."

UK, India reviewed Roadmap 2030

Last year in October, Jaishankar met with Truss on the latter's first trip to India. During that time, both the ministers had reviewed the Roadmap 2030. They also went through other issues of shared interest in-depth, such as commerce, health collaboration, climate change, research and innovation, and military and security. Both sides had praised the progress made in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership while emphasising the importance of starting FTA discussions as soon as possible.

Furthermore, they also discussed immigration options and ways to strengthen the two countries' Global Innovation Partnership. Regional as well as international matters of mutual importance were also addressed, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). They both pledged to a multi-polar world, multilateralism, and combatting terror threats.

(Image: ANI/ AP)