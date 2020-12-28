Jaishankar Discusses Strengthening Ties With Qatari Counterpart; Highlights Opportunities

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, on December 27, met his Qatari counterpart and discussed ways to strengthen trade and business partnerships between both the countries. Jaishankar is currently on a two-day visit to Qatar where he is scheduled to meet other dignitaries in addition to deputy PM Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. Revealing details of his visit, the External Affairs Minister tweeted that both the parties held a business roundtable wherein he introduced the Qatari leadership to opportunities flowing out from “Atmanirbhar Bharat.” He also expressed his gratitute to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Faisal, the Chairpersons of QCCI (Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry) and QBA (Qatari Businessmen Association).

“Understanding the historical connections between India and Qatar. Gujarat (literally) was an important door for commerce and contacts,” Jaishankar said.

Began my Qatar visit with the India-Qatar Business Roundtable. Appreciate the commitment for strengthening our business partnerships. Briefed them about new opportunities flowing from Atmanirbhar Bharat. Thank Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Faisal, the Chairpersons of QCCI and QBA. pic.twitter.com/2vSOJ9bJUf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 27, 2020

As per a statement, the Indian diplomat-turned-minister would also convey gratitude to the state of Qatar for taking care of and providing necessary support to the Indians stuck in Qatar during the pandemic. Currently, Qatar hosts as many as 7 lakh Indians. Both India and Qatar have strong economic, political and cultural ties which are propelled by frequent meetings and interactions between leaders from both sides, the release regarding the visit stated.

India-Qatar relations

India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the countries enjoyed trade worth US $10.95 billion in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy and investments. India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated smooth operation of flights under an Air Bubble arrangement.

Image: DrSJaishankar/Twitter