Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi; Discusses LAC Disengagement & Global Developments

Jaishankar on 16 September met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 16 September met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The EAM informed that during the meeting, India and China discussed the border tensions and disengagement, and global developments. Jaishankar emphasised that India does not subscribe to any “clash of civilisations theory,” and also added that it is essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said that the meeting discussed the progress in regard to disengagement in the borders, which is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, the basis for development of bilateral ties.

“As for Asian solidarity, it is for China and India to set an example,” the EAM said.  

According to an MEA press release, during the meeting, the two ministers specifically exchanged views along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The EAM noted that since their last meeting, the two sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area. However, he also said that there were still some “outstanding issues” that needed to be resolved. 

“​​EAM therefore emphasised that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” the press note read. 

India, China to continue discussions 

Jaishankar further underlined that it was necessary to progress in the resolution of the remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity in the Eastern Ladakh region. He emphasised that two sides should work towards early resolution while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols. Jaishankar and Wang Yi also agreed that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest. 

Moreover, the two leaders also exchanged views on the recent global developments. As per the press release, Jaishankar conveyed that India had never subscribed to any clash of civilisations theory, adding that India and China had to deal with each other on merits to establish a relationship based on mutual respect. “ For this, it was necessary that China avoid viewing our bilateral relations from the perspective of its relations with third countries,” the MEA said. 

