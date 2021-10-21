Jaishankar Meets Israel Varsities' Officials, Calls For Expansion Of Academic Research

With an eye on expanding academic research and strengthening technological ties with Israel, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with presidents and senior leadership of several varsities in Tel Aviv. The EAM's visit to the educational institutions comes as a part of his maiden five-day visit to Israel for enriching strategic ties and exploring bilateral collaboration. In a tweet, the EAM shared his experience on recieving feedback from scholars and researchers on the expected contribution of India.

He visited several Israeli institutions, including Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University, Israel Institute of Technology (Technion Israel) and Ben-Gurion University of Negev, Dr. Jaishankar mentioned in his tweet adding, "Expanding our academic research and technology collaboration through meetings with University Presidents and senior leadership in Tel Aviv today."

Together our collaboration will drive the India-Israel partnership in the coming years.

Very nice to meet Indian researchers and scholars in Israel.



Appreciated their feedback on what we could do to expand our exchanges with Israel.

EAM Jaishankar meets Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar also met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties between both the countries. The talks ranged from enhancing strategic partnerships on a global and regional level to boosting knowledge-based partnerships. Dr. Jaishankar also took to Twitter to appreciate PM Bennett's "purposeful and focused approach" towards a strategic alliance between both the countries, which Jaishankar said, "was deeply encouraging."

Thank Prime Minister @naftalibennett for receiving me today. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi.



A warm and rich discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership. PM Bennett’s purposeful and focused approach to it was deeply encouraging. pic.twitter.com/5Hz0mT42z9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 20, 2021

Both the countries have been engaged in strengthening bilateral relations, academic and technological partnerships since PM Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017. On Wednesday, Dr. Jaishankar also conveyed PM Modi's greeting to Bennett and mentioned that both the countries are in an "important state of friendship." He further added that Israelis love India and see Indians as 'friends', while noting that the diplomats look forward to taking the "relationship to the next level."

Jaishankar, on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, also invited Israel PM Benett to visit India with his officials. In another statement, Bennett apprised that Israel considers India as a friend and looks forward to further strengthening the bilateral relations in every aspect and dimension.

Notably, EAM Jaishankar and President Herzog also discussed the changes in the geopolitical landscape. "Delighted to call on President @Isaac_Herzog. Our conversation covered changes in the geopolitical landscape. Deeply appreciate his visible commitment to taking our bilateral ties to the next level," Dr. Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

