External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday not only shot down persistent calls of abandoning Russian oil amid the war in Ukraine but also upheld national interests at an event. While interacting with the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand, EAM Jaishankar responded assertively after being questioned about India importing Russian oil as war in Ukraine entered its sixth month. However, India’s top diplomat produced yet another assertive answer underscoring the country’s interest which is his “moral duty”.

EAM Jaishankar said, “...We've been very honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of $2000, these aren't people who can afford higher energy prices. My moral duty is to ensure the best deal..."

Began my visit to Thailand by meeting the Indian community.



Shared with them the achievements and aspirations of New india. Welcomed their enthusiasm to contribute to India’s progress.



Thank ITCC for organising the event.

It is to note that India has continued to purchase oil from Russia dismissing calls from Western nations, including the US and the European Union, where authorities have chosen to abandon Moscow’s fuel imports as they continue to condemn Moscow over the conflict raging in Ukraine. Even though Europe has been trying to impose its “interests” on India, Jaishankar has called out the “hypocrisy” several times now.

In June, the External Affairs Minister had called out Europe over choosing to stay “silent on many issues”. At the GLOBSEC Forum in Slovakia's Bratislava, Jaishankar said, “Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems and world's problems are not Europe's problems”.

India rejects ‘construct’ of bipolar world between US & China

Not just Europe, but EAM Jaishankar has upheld India’s power in the face of nations such as the US and China. At GLOBESEC, he stressed that he will “not accept” the “construct” of a bipolar world even though tensions between US and China continued to increase and numerous nations across the globe continue to pick sides.

In a response to a question on which country will India ‘side’ with in a future bipolar world led by US and China, EAM said, “This is the construct you are trying to impose on me, and I don't accept it. I don't think it's necessary for me to join this axis or not and if I am not joining this I must be with other, I don't accept that” while adding that India has a one-fifth population in the world and is among the top ten largest democracies across the globe.

I think I am entitled to have my own side, I am entitled to weigh my own interests, make my own choices, and my choices will not be cynical and transactional. But they will be a balance of my values and my interest," Jaishankar said while noting that there is no country in the world which does not uphold its interests.

