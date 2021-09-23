Jaishankar's Meeting With German FM Heiko Mass Focuses On Developments In Afghanistan

On the sidelines of the UNGA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 22 September, discussed developments in Afghanistan with his German counterpart Heiko Mass. The meeting between Mass and Jaishankar was held after the two ministers participated in the foreign ministers meeting of G4 countries. After the meeting, Jaishankar in a tweet said that he and the German Foreign Minister exchanged “useful assessments”.

The foreign ministers meeting of G4 countries witnessed participation of India's S Jaishankar, Brazil's Carlos Alberto Franco Ranca, Germany's Heiko Maas, and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi. Following the G4 meet, the ministers reaffirmed in a joint statement that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories, permanent and non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively.

EAM Jaishankar is in New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He has held several bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia. Previously, Jaishankar met his counterparts from France, UK and Saudi Arabia, and discussed issues related to Indo-Pacific. He also held a meeting with Tanzania’s Foreign Minister Liberata Mulamula and said that both the nations will work to advance development partnership and traditional political cooperation between them.

Jaishankar addresses G20 FM meeting

On Wednesday, Jaishankar also addressed the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghanistan. While calling for a broad-based inclusive government in the war-ravaged nation, the EAM said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any many should be implemented. Jaishakar further went on to say that India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.

“Taliban’s commitment not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented. The world expects a broad-based inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of Afghan society," Jaishankar said while addressing the meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UNGA.

He added, “UNSC resolution 2593, which reflects global sentiment, should continue to guide our approach. India’s engagement will be driven by its historical friendship with the Afghan people.”

