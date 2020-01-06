Jakarta: Five-storey Building Collapses Leaving Two Injured

At least two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a five-story building in Jakarta collapsed on the morning of January 6, according to the authorities. According to the reports, half of the building on Jakarta's western side had caved in with concrete and other rubbles lying on the road. Rescue officials were sent to the spot to rescue the poeple trapped inside the building. The building is a mixed residential-commercial space having a convenience store on the ground floor and small rental kiosks on the upper floors.

READ: Mudslides, Blackouts Hamper Search After Indonesia Floods

im at the location where a four-storey building collapsed in west Jakarta , as seen here it houses a minimarket on the ground floor pic.twitter.com/4XFQPZpIDl — Resty Woro Yuniar (@restyworo) January 6, 2020

Two people injured in the incident

Police chief Audie Latuheru of West Jakarta told media that the upper floors of the building were empty while the second floor was a warehouse and a place for employees to rest. He added that the employees ran away from the spot after hearing creaking sounds and two people were injured who were outside the building when the incident took place. The national search and rescue agency of Indonesia claimed that three people were injured. The initial media reports said that eight people were wounded but police confirmed that the figure included those who were evacuated from the building.

READ: Indonesia's Flooded Capital Disinfected To Fend Off Disease

according to fire dept: water from the rain likely penetrated the building’s foundation, making it fragile, the building itself is not that old. so, aside from floods, the rain also destroys buildings because #jakarta 🤷🏻‍♀️ more here https://t.co/rjB7ZRQJKP — Resty Woro Yuniar (@restyworo) January 6, 2020

Casualties yet unknown

It was not clear if anyone was killed in the incident or the collapse was caused due to major flooding in the capital region earlier this week leaving 60 people dead. The search and rescue agency commented that the rainfall may have caused the collapse of the building. Budi Purnama, national operations director for Indonesia's search and rescue agency, said that they have found evidence where waterlogged on the rooftop and third and fourth floors had no proper water drainage system.

READ: Thousands In Shelters As Indonesia Flood Death Toll Hits 60

READ: 53 Dead In Landslides, Flash Floods In Indonesia’s Capital