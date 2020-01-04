Jakarta Floods: Death Toll Rises To 53, Over 1,75,000 Displaced

At least 53 people died due to flash floods and landslides in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and nearby towns. Authorities on Saturday said that the island nation suffered its heaviest rain since 1866. Data from disaster mitigation agency showed nearly 175,000 people remain displaced after their evacuation following the flash floods and landslides. Train lines remained blocked in the city while power outages in some areas were also reported.

Read: Floods In North India Killed Over 1,900 People This Year, Displaced Over 3 Mn :Report

Jakarta floods

According to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), heavy rainfalls could last until mid-February with January 11-15 expected to receive heavy rains. The rainfall that lashed the parts of Jakarta and other districts is termed as the deadliest in years as it caused chaos in the largest city of South Asia. Many evacuees were unable to return to their homes because of mud and waterlogging in their areas. Authorities are conducting the clean-up operations with hundreds of pumps put up to reduce the water level in residential colonies and around public infrastructure.

Read: Fmr Karnataka CMs Attack PM Modi For Not Visiting State During 'floods, Farmer Distress'

Authorities in Indonesia are also using the cloud seeding technique to stop the rain. According to international media reports, two planes were sent up to shoot salt flares into clouds moving towards the Greater Jakarta area with the aim of making them rain before they reach the city. Inflatable boats have been deployed in many parts of the city to conduct rescue operations. Thousands of people are still stranded in their homes waiting for authorities to rescue them.

Read: Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Rises To 43 In Jakarta, Several Missing

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and tsunamis as it is located close to the continental plates. In 2007, more than 50 people died in the deadliest flood of the decade and 47 people died in 2013 when Jakarta and several other surrounding areas were hit by the flood. Experts believe that Jakarta is one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world.

Read: Indonesia: 3 Students Found Dead Inside Heavily Flooded Cave, 5 Others Rescued

